Irish Water lifts hosepipe ban in 16 counties as increased rainfall eases shortage fears

IRISH WATER HAS confirmed today that the remaining conservation orders it had in place around the country have been lifted.

The hosepipe ban brought in during the scorching summer has now been lifted in Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Meath, Westmeath, Louth, Kildare and Dublin.

The rest of the country had the ban lifted last month.

This follows data on the reduction in demand, the availability of water resources and the prevailing weather conditions which mean that the justification for the ban no longer applies, Irish Water said.

The company had warned last month that water levels could be at “historic low levels going into the winter”.

It also warned that further conservation efforts in Leinster and Munster should mean it can meet demand in these areas through the autumn, but “an unusually dry September/October” could lead to yet further restrictions.

Increased rainfall, however, means that this is no longer the case as rainfall rates have returned or are returning to average rates for the time of year.

Irish Water’s Kate Gannon said: “The water conservation orders were vital for reducing significant peaks in demand that Irish Water witnessed in early June 2018.”