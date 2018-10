AN IRISH WOMAN in her 50s has died in Croatia.

It is understood the 54-year-old had drowned in a pool on the island of Ciovo near Split in the early hours this morning.

Local police are investigating the circumstances behind her death.

A spokesperson from the Department of Foreign Affairs told TheJournal.ie that while it couldn’t comment on individual cases, it was providing consular assistance to the family of an Irish citizen in Croatia.