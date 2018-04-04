Irishman in hospital after being hit by police vehicle in Canada

AN IRISHMAN WHO was struck by a Canadian police vehicle last month remains in a serious condition.

The Longford man, named by the Irish Independent as 29-year-old Brendan Keogh from Mullinalaghta, was struck by an unmarked Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) SUV in the town of Squamish on 13 March.

He has been in a critical condition in a Vancouver hospital since.

Canada’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which oversees police in British Columbia, said of the incident:

“The RCMP suggests that at approximately 10.30pm on Tuesday 13 March, an unmarked police vehicle was involved in a collision with the pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 99 and Garibaldi Way in Squamish. Emergency Health Services attended the scene and the male pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“The southbound traffic of Highway 99 was impacted and rerouted for several hours.”

The IIO subsequently appealed for witnesses, saying:

“The IIO has identified a potential key witness (driver and or occupants) of a small white hatchback vehicle turning right from Garibaldi Way (as seen in the photos) to merge with the southbound lane of Highway 99 at the same time as the unmarked police vehicle struck the pedestrian.

“The IIO is asking for the driver of this vehicle and any potential occupants or other witnesses who may have seen, heard, or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.