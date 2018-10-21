Rescue efforts under way after ferry collides with two yachts off Isle of Wight

THE COASTGUARD IN the UK has launched a rescue effort after receiving reports of a ferry containing 56 people colliding with at least two yachts off the Isle of Wight on the southern English coast.

Around 8am this morning, HM Coastguard received a number of calls, including a 999 call from a member of the public who said he’d heard cries for help within Cowes Harbour.

It is believed the Red Falcon Ferry collided with the yachts at the entrance of the harbour during heavy fog.

An extensive search of the area is under way with Cowes RNLI lifeboat, Calshot RNLI lifeboats, and rescue teams from nearby Membridge, Needles and Ventnor assisting.

A search and rescue helicopter had been searching the area also but was forced to turn back due to low visibility.

The persons onboard the ferry are said to be safe and well.

“The search is ongoing and we have no further information at this stage,” the coastguard said.