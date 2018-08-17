This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Palestinian border protesters shot dead by Israeli troops

At least 171 Gazans have been killed by Israeli fire since late March.

By AFP Friday 17 Aug 2018, 6:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,699 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4187863
Medical staff carry an injured girl during clashes on Gaza-Israel border, east of the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Medical staff carry an injured girl during clashes on Gaza-Israel border, east of the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis.
Medical staff carry an injured girl during clashes on Gaza-Israel border, east of the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

ISRAELI TROOPS HAVE shot dead two Palestinians taking part in protests along the Gaza border, the Palestinian health ministry in the enclave said.

The ministry named the dead men as Karim Abu Fatayer, 30, shot near the central Gaza Strip town of Bureij and Sadi Moamer, 26, killed near Rafah, in the south.

It said that both men were shot in the head.

The Israeli military did not know of any deaths but said that troops had opened fire in border incidents.

At least 171 Gazans have been killed by Israeli fire since late March, mostly during border clashes and protests.

One Israeli soldier was shot dead by a Palestinian sniper in July.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, including its Hamas rulers, have fought three wars since 2008 and tensions since late March have led to fears of yet another full-blown conflict.

There have been three intense flare-ups since July, the latest yesterday, when Israel responded to some 180 rockets and mortars fired from Gaza with widespread air strikes.

An Israeli official said on condition of anonymity Wednesday that truce talks mediated by Egyptian and United Nations officials had reached an initial set of “understandings” leading to calm on the border over the past few days.

© – AFP 2018

