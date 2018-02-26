Ivanka says 'inappropriate' for her to be asked about accusations against Donald Trump

IVANKA TRUMP SAID it was “inappropriate” of a reporter to ask her whether she believed the sexual misconduct allegations about her father President Donald Trump.

During an interview that aired today, President Trump’s eldest daughter was asked about the women who accused her father of sexual misconduct before he became president.

“Do you believe your father’s accusers?” an NBC News journalist Peter Alexander asked Ivanka, who has travelled to South Korea as Trump’s senior advisor.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” she replied.

I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters.

“I believe my father. I know my father. I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father,” she said.

“Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?” -@PeterAlexander



“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” -@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2018 Source: TODAY /Twitter

More than a dozen women have come forward with claims of past misconduct by Trump, who infamously boasted in a tape that surfaced during his 2016 campaign that his celebrity allowed him to kiss and grope women with impunity.

The White House has consistently dismissed the allegations, saying the president denied them before he was elected.

In a divergence from the White House line, however, Nikki Haley, Washington’s ambassador to the United Nations and the highest-profile woman in the administration, has said any woman claiming to be the victim of sexual harassment – including the ones implicating Trump – “should be heard”.

© – AFP 2018