This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saudi official wore murdered journalist's clothes outside Turkish consulate in bid to mislead investigators

Jamal Khashoggi was killed on 2 October after stepping inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

By AFP Monday 22 Oct 2018, 7:34 PM
17 minutes ago 1,945 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4299483
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Istanbul on 2 October
Image: Hasan Jamali/Associated Press
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Istanbul on 2 October
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Istanbul on 2 October
Image: Hasan Jamali/Associated Press

NEW IMAGES HAVE emerged showing a Saudi official wearing murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s clothes in a bid to mislead investigators into believing he was still alive.

CNN International broadcast images which purported to show the official acting as a body double for Khashoggi, who was killed on 2 October after stepping inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

It’s believed that the official wore the clothes while leaving the consulate in an attempt to falsely show that the former Washington Post columnist left safely.

White House advisor Jared Kushner – the son-in-law of President Donald Trump – said he had urged Prince Mohammed to be “fully transparent” as “the world is watching”.

After more than two weeks of near silence, Saudi Arabia finally admitted on Saturday that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate, but the kingdom’s explanations are being seen as contradictory and evasive.

The case has shone the spotlight on Crown Prince Mohammed, who has spearheaded a reform drive for the kingdom but now faces a stream of allegations that he ordered the killing.

‘Mocked’

A spokesman for Turkey’s ruling party Omer Celik said the killing “was planned in an extremely savage manner”, the first official indication that Ankara believes a murder plan was coordinated in advance.

“We are faced with a situation where there has been a lot of effort to whitewash this,” he complained.

One of Erdogan’s advisors, Yasin Aktay, wrote in the Yeni Safak daily that the Saudi version given so far “feels like our intelligence is being mocked”.

“From the start, the line of our president has been clear. Nothing will remain secret in this case,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters, a day ahead of a key speech by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the case.

The newspaper said that Saudi official Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, head of a team of 15 Saudis sent to Istanbul for the task, called the head of Prince Mohammed’s office “four times after the murder”.

Abdulkadir Selvi, whose newspaper columns are closely watched for indications of Erdogan’s thinking, wrote that Khashoggi was slowly strangled to death for eight minutes and a Saudi forensic specialist then dismembered his body while listening to music.

Abandoned vehicle

“We cannot close this file until the crown prince is brought to account and removed from his post. For 50 years we cannot live with a crown prince who is an enemy of Turkey,” said Selvi.

Meanwhile with Khashoggi’s remains still missing, Turkish police found an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi consulate in an underground car park in the Sultangazi district of Istanbul, state media said.

Erdogan has so far stopped short of directly pointing the finger at Riyadh.

Analysts say he preferred to authorise the leak of incriminating information to pro-government media to pressure the kingdom.

He has twice held telephone talks with King Salman on the crisis, with some analysts arguing Erdogan was seeking to preserve Turkish-Saudi relations through the ageing monarch while sidelining his son Prince Mohammed.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin would not export arms to Riyadh “in the current situation”, despite Germany’s approval last month of €416 million worth of arms exports to Saudi Arabia for 2018.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, whose country is also a key arms supplier to Riyadh, told parliament: “We must get to the truth of what happened.”

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    67,530  100
    2
    		Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    54,911  0
    3
    		Poll: How will you vote in the blasphemy referendum?
    49,740  129
    Fora
    1
    		Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air has confirmed its third Dublin-Canada connection
    124  0
    2
    		'Don't believe everything you read' – Ryanair is bullish in the face of strikes and profit slips
    108  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think employee opinion surveys are worthwhile?
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		Geaney grabs hat-trick while Clifford is sent-off on contrasting day for Kerry forwards
    40,687  23
    2
    		'He was prouder that I played for England than he was flying over Buckingham Palace during World War II'
    38,231  26
    3
    		'Leeds United were over for a second or third look at me the day I got my ankle broken in two places'
    23,752  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How to dress like a French woman this autumn
    8,316  2
    2
    		Pete Davidson is regretting the tattoos he got in tribute to Ariana Grande... it's The Dredge
    5,988  2
    3
    		We tested out some Carter Beauty makeup products to see if they're any use
    4,663  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    Man who was passenger in 4x4 killed after vehicle hits ditch in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Bus Ãireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears
    AUSTRALIA
    'Evil, dark crimes': Australian PM apologises to thousands of victims of child sex abuse
    'Evil, dark crimes': Australian PM apologises to thousands of victims of child sex abuse
    Ireland's second fastest marathon runner ever on representing Australia and realising her potential at 41
    Surfer escapes shark attack at nudist beach by 'punching it until it let go'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie