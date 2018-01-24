  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Charges dropped against one man accused of raping woman after Jason Derulo concert

Mr Justice Paul Butler ruled there was “insufficient evidence” against one of the two men charged in relation to the incident.

By Declan Brennan & Sarah-Jane Murphy Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 8:37 PM
7 minutes ago 8,730 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3815082
Image: Shutterstock/sebra
Image: Shutterstock/sebra

THE TRIAL OF a man accused of raping a woman after a Jason Derulo concert has heard that one of the singer’s team told women attending the “after gig party” in a nightclub: “I’ve already picked my two girls.”

The complainant has previously told the Central Criminal Court that the 35-year-old accused, identified as “cap guy” to the jury, blocked her from getting off the tour bus. She claims he brought her upstairs, where he raped her, orally and vaginally, while they were “half in, half out of a bunk bed”.

She also claimed a 44-year-old co-accused, identified as the “larger man”, came over at one point and also raped her.

The woman said she was terrified and asked them to stop, but they didn’t. She said she managed to make her escape after a third man came over and said “I’m next”.

The 35 year-old man denies the offences which are alleged to have occurred in a vehicle at an unknown location in Cork city on June 27, 2014. He has pleaded not guilty to rape, oral rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment of the then 19-year-old woman.

At the start of day nine of the trial Timothy O’Leary SC, prosecuting, told the jury that the Director of Public Prosecutions was dropping all the charges against the 44-year-old accused because of insufficient evidence. This followed a ruling by Justice Paul Butler on Tuesday.

Mr Derulo is not charged with any offence in relation to these events.

Today, the complainant’s cousin, who was out with her on the night of the alleged incident, told the jury that one of the singer’s team told women attending the “after gig party” in a nightclub: “I’ve already picked my two girls.”

She also said that every male left the nightclub and headed for the tour bus holding hands with a woman who had attended the after gig party.

She told the jury that the complainant remarked to one of Jason Derulo’s entourage: “You know us, can we go on the bus?”

The witness said they then boarded the tour bus, but she left soon afterwards and rang and texted the complainant telling her to get off the bus as it was going to Dublin.

The jury then viewed CCTV of the complainant and friends leaving the nightclub and walking down an alley in the direction of the tour bus.

The witness agreed with Sean Guerin SC, defending, when he described the complainant as striding towards the tour bus “as fast as a woman can go in those heels, in that surface, in the rain” in the CCTV footage.

The trial also heard from a garda detective who took the complaint’s first formal statement to gardaí hours after the alleged incident, and also took her second statement, given ten days later.

Guerin asked the detective if she had ever come across a case when the formal statement of a complainant, taken immediately after an incident, has been “simply cast to one side and not included in the book of evidence?”

The witness replied that she had never been involved in a case where that had happened prior to this one.

She told the court that she was now aware that what the complainant said in her first and second statements, particularly regarding the order in which sexual acts occurred, were contradictory.

“I can’t say now why I didn’t go back to her and clarify, but at the time I was happy that I had enough detail,” she said.

The court also heard from a garda witness who sat in a patrol car with the complainant and took notes of the alleged incident before alerting colleagues not to allow the tour bus to depart the scene.

She told the jury that an informal ID parade was carried out in the car park of the Anglesea Street Garda Station in Cork as all males who were aboard the bus at the time of the alleged incident disembarked.

“She (the complainant) tipped me on the arm when the defendant got off the bus. I then arrested him at 5:38am,” she said.

A Garda Inspector told Tim O’Leary, prosecuting, that when he boarded the vehicle he recognised Jason Derulo.

“He came up and introduced himself, I recognised him, I knew him from the TV. He introduced me to the brother of his too.”

The inspector said that all those onboard the bus vacated it immediately in a very cooperative manner.

“I had no issue with anyone on the night,” he said.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Butler and a jury of ten men and two women.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Read: Travelling magician who lost eye in Temple Bar attack speaks about being bottled in the face

Read: Mother of sick child facing deportation ‘turned to prostitution’ to pay his medical bills, Supreme Court hears

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan & Sarah-Jane Murphy

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
99,337  238
2
Irish teenager brought to US when he was 12 to be deported for overstaying his visa
38,722  53
3
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?
37,293  200
Fora
1
Ikea is 'exploring the option' of opening a south Dublin store
1,144  0
2
Rental caps are forcing landlords out of the market - and maintaining high prices
227  0
3
Supermac's is hiring hundreds of people as it opens half a dozen new outlets
197  0
The42
1
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
33,442  41
2
Ireland draw Denmark and Wales in inaugural Uefa Nations League
31,171  38
3
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
26,275  98
DailyEdge.ie
1
Just 13 dreamy Instagrams from Tripadvisor's newly-crowned 'top hotel in Ireland'
28,996  4
2
Phil from Tallafornia was on First Dates Ireland last night and well, he hasn't changed a bit
7,923  5
3
RTÉ shared a lovely video of Saoirse Ronan's Carlow classmates celebrating her first Oscar nomination
5,510  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
RTÉ
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÃ
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
All-female line-ups: RTÉ have made changes to the Late Debate and the News at One
The Young Offenders TV series is being released in just over two weeks
LIMERICK
4 events for... anyone looking for an art injection
4 events for... anyone looking for an art injection
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
'No words can describe the influence for good she was' - Dolores O'Riordan laid to rest in her hometown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie