JJ Abrams "sincerely sorry" that Evangeline Lilly felt uncomfortable about Lost nude scenes

DIRECTOR JJ ABRAMS has apologised after actor Evangeline Lilly said she felt uncomfortable about nude scenes in the series Lost.

Speaking to the Lost Boys podcast earlier this week, 39-year-old Lilly (who played Kate on the show Lost), said that she had “a bad experience on set [in Season 3] with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter”, People reports.

She went on: “And I was mortified and I was trembling when it finished. I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter.”

She said that after another scene, where Kate is undressing in Season 4, she told them: “‘That’s it, no more. You can write whatever you want — I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’ And I didn’t.”

Lost co-creators and executive producers JJ Abrams and Damon Lindelof, along with executive producers Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse, issued a joint statement to People where they apologised to Lilly.

They said: