This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joan Freeman says she disagrees with Iona Institute's policy on families

“I voted Yes for same-sex marriage: I reflect what Ireland is like. I reflect that we are diverse,” the independent Senator said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 6:10 AM
48 minutes ago 1,533 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4299449

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOAN Freeman has said that she doesn’t agree with the Iona Institute’s policies on family life.

Among those policies are that each child has a “natural right to be raised by the two people – the man and the woman – who have brought the child into the world”.

When asked on TheJournal.ie’s The Candidate podcast about a statement where Freeman said “there are many aspects” of the Iona Institute’s policies that she disagrees with, the Senator elaborated on her views:

“Why don’t we all realise that there are different families? There’s a different make-up and a different composition of families nowadays. That’s what I don’t agree with, we need to embrace all family life, regardless.”

I voted Yes for same-sex marriage; so again, you’ve got to understand I reflect what Ireland is like. I reflect that we are diverse.

The independent Senator also spoke about her views on the Eighth Amendment, saying that she didn’t think the young generation would judge her for voting No.

“Let me be perfectly clear: I came from St Joseph’s school this morning. There were a few young girls that will be able to vote this year, which is terrific. 

But what I said to them is that they are such a different generation. It’s a generation that doesn’t judge. And whether I voted No, or whether I voted Yes, we have a generation here, over 18 who do not judge me.

“I have two daughters who voted Yes – very strong advocates. This is what Ireland is, it’s about diversity.”

She said it wasn’t about knowing the political stance of each candidate, as much as it was about judging them.

Whatever I voted for was my private conviction. It will have absolutely no impact whatsoever on my private duty.

Freeman has previously said that she would sign the bill that would repeal the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution, which is the final step in making or amending Irish laws.

Polls

When Freeman was asked who the biggest threat to her prospects of increasing her support base, which is at 6% according to the latest figures, she said:

“Do you know what, I’m such a positive person, I don’t think about threats, I don’t think about who’s better than me because I believe I’m the best. I believe I’m the best person, and I believe I will get the votes.”

She said that Mary Robinson was on 1% at one stage in the presidential polls, so she doesn’t pay too much attention to them.

Freeman described herself as “the average Joe person”, and said it was important for the candidate that didn’t have a party affiliation or personal wealth.

She also said that she’s in favour of a Yes vote in the referendum on Friday – to remove blasphemy from the Irish Constitution: “Church and State should be separate.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    86,983  118
    2
    		Poll: How will you vote in the blasphemy referendum?
    60,555  142
    3
    		Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    45,263  30
    Fora
    1
    		Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air has confirmed its third Dublin-Canada connection
    221  0
    2
    		'Don't believe everything you read' – Ryanair is bullish in the face of strikes and profit slips
    128  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think employee opinion surveys are worthwhile?
    125  0
    The42
    1
    		'He was prouder that I played for England than he was flying over Buckingham Palace during World War II'
    44,239  28
    2
    		Kerry GAA wait for referee's report on mass brawl which marred football semi-final
    30,313  62
    3
    		'My lawyers are confident': Ronaldo responds to rape allegations
    15,233  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How to dress like a French woman this autumn
    16,280  2
    2
    		Pete Davidson is regretting the tattoos he got in tribute to Ariana Grande... it's The Dredge
    7,300  2
    3
    		Here's what the cast of Dublin Wives are up to now
    6,912  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    Brian Rattigan pleads guilty to Declan Gavin manslaughter and apologises to victim's family
    86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    Man who was passenger in 4x4 killed after vehicle hits ditch in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Bus Ãireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie