Founder of The Phoenix John Mulcahy has died

John Mulcahy Source: Rollingnews.ie

FOUNDER OF THE Phoenix magazine John Mulcahy has died.

Mulcahy, one of Ireland’s most prominent publishers, has died at the age of 86.

He founded the Phoenix Magazine, the fortnightly satirical staple of Irish periodicals, in 1983, but stepped away from it in 2007.

More recently he had owned the Irish Arts Review.

Australian-born in 1932, Mulcahy had lived in Ireland since moving to the country as a child.

He is survived by his wife Nuala and seven children, and was predeceased by his daughter Natasha.