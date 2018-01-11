  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Ecuador has granted Julian Assange citizenship

Ecuador had asked London to recognise Assange as a diplomat so that he could be granted safe passage out of the UK.

By AFP Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 5:37 PM
6 hours ago 17,849 Views 105 Comments
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

ECUADOR HAS GRANTED citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been sheltering at its London embassy for five years to avoid arrest, Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa announced today.

Espinosa told a press conference in Quito that Assange, a 46-year-old Australian, became an Ecuadoran citizen on 12 December.

As a result, she said Ecuador had asked London to recognise Assange as a diplomat – which would give him safe passage out of the embassy without fear of arrest – but Britain had refused.

“The Ecuadoran government is empowered to grant nationality to the protected person and thus facilitate… his inclusion in the host state,” Espinosa told reporters.

She said the request to Britain to accept diplomatic status for Assange was made on 20 December, and denied a day later.

The foreign minister said Quito would not insist further on the issue because of the “good relations we have with the United Kingdom”.

The British foreign ministry said in a statement that Ecuador had “recently requested diplomatic status for Mr Assange here in the UK. The UK did not grant that request, nor are we in talks with Ecuador on this matter”.

Ecuador’s attempt to obtain diplomatic status for Assange comes as part of the country’s broader efforts to resolve the case of their long-term lodger, who moved into the embassy in 2012 to avoid arrest over a Swedish probe into rape allegations.

Sweden dropped their investigation over the 2010 allegations last year, but British police have said they are still seeking to arrest him for failing to surrender to a court after violating bail terms.

“Ecuador knows that the way to resolve this issue is for Julian Assange to leave the embassy to face justice,” Britain’s foreign ministry said today.

Assange has refused to step outside the embassy and claimed he fears being extradited to the United States, over WikiLeaks’ publication of leaked secret US military documents and diplomatic cables in 2010.

Espinosa had said on Tuesday her government was looking at the possibility of a “third country or a personality” stepping in to resolve the stand-off.

“No solution will be achieved without international cooperation and the cooperation of the United Kingdom, which has also shown interest in seeking a way out,” she said.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: Assange hails ‘important victory’ after Sweden drops rape investigation

Read: Assange asks Sweden to drop arrest warrant so that he can fly to Ecuador

AFP

Read next:

COMMENTS (105)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
