This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 12 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juncker urges EU to take on stronger role in world affairs

The European Commission President took aim at Donald Trump in his annual address today.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,332 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4231397

EUROPE MUST BECOME a “global player” with a muscular foreign policy to match its economic strength, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged, in his annual address to the bloc’s parliament.

Juncker used his State of the EU speech to the Strasbourg body to call for Europe to stand up for the international order in the face of “trade and currency wars”, in a swipe at US President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach.

France Europe European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers his State of Union speech. Source: Jean-Francois Badias

Europe’s ability to take strong diplomatic action is often hampered by the need to get agreement from all 28 member countries so, in a bid to simplify the process, Juncker announced plans to abolish the need for unanimity on some foreign policy issues.

With Brussels and Washington at loggerheads on a host of major issues from trade tariffs to the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal, Juncker said it was time for Europe to play a more influential role on the world stage.

“We must become a greater global actor,” the head of the EU executive told lawmakers in French, before switching to English to add: “Yes we are global payers, but we have to be global players too.”

The EU must do more to push the euro as a world currency, Juncker said, questioning why Europe pays 80% of its energy bills in dollars when only two percent of energy imports come from the United States.

Boosting the role of the euro as a reserve currency would also boost Brussels’ diplomatic power by creating a means of skirting US sanctions that it disagrees with, such as those slapped back on Tehran by Trump when he pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal earlier this year in the face of bitter European opposition.

France Europe Source: Jean-Francois Badias

A European diplomat said in advance of the speech that Juncker knows it is a “critical” moment to prepare Europe for a world in which Trump’s United States is an unpredictable foreign policy friend and a protectionist trade rival.

Juncker urged the EU to strike a “new alliance” with Africa that would create millions of jobs and include a free trade deal – a move Brussels hopes would both showcase its international influence and help to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean.

10,000 border guards

Juncker’s showpiece speech is his last before May elections that will pit Europe’s rising populist forces against his centrist supporters, and he issued a rallying cry to maintain a “continent of tolerance and openness”.

France Europe Source: Jean-Francois BADIAS

Populist, nationalist and eurosceptic forces have gained ground in many countries, and the polls for the European parliament could well bring in more of Juncker’s opponents to rock the boat just as he tries to consolidate what he sees as real successes in restoring forward momentum to the European project.

As part of efforts to tackle the issue of illegal immigration, which has done much to fuel populist sentiment since the height of Europe’s migrant crisis in 2015, Juncker confirmed plans to revamp the bloc’s border protection.

“The European Commission is today proposing to strengthen the European Border and Coast Guard to better protect our external borders with an additional 10,000 European border guards by 2020,” Juncker said.

Belonging together

The set-piece speech was Juncker’s fourth such state of the union. He leaves office on 31 October next year after a term marked by crisis after crisis: a refugee influx, soaring debt and Brexit.

Juncker said he respected Britain’s choice to leave, but undermined a key part of Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to quit the bloc, warning London it cannot expect to selectively remain in parts of the single market.

“We… ask the British government to understand that someone who leaves the union can not be in the same privileged position as a member state,” he said, while welcoming May’s proposal for an “ambitious new partnership” based on a future free trade agreement.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Review into Cervical Check scandal to be published this afternoon
    914  2
    2
    		Bullets, ballots and a flu pandemic: Life in Ireland was very turbulent 100 years ago
    1,474  1
    3
    		Juncker urges EU to take on stronger role in world affairs
    1,955  19
    Fora
    1
    		'I'd always be answering the phone in the middle of the night. I wasn't getting much sleep'
    337  0
    2
    		An investment vehicle linked to music promoter Denis Desmond fell foul of the taxman
    314  0
    3
    		Despite the heat from Facebook, recruiter CPL is reaping the rewards of temporary staff
    373  0
    The42
    1
    		Former players to have role in picking new Roscommon boss after McStay departure
    246  0
    2
    		Hugo Lloris avoids jail but receives hefty fine and 20-month road ban for drink-driving
    514  0
    3
    		'That’s probably the mindset of a smaller club... We can be so much better'
    2,679  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Prodigy's Keith Flint spent his Friday night pulling pints in a Co. Wicklow pub
    860  0
    2
    		Heidi Klum has admitted she ghosted Drake after he asked her on a date
    971  0
    3
    		Statute of limitations dictates that Nick Carter will not be charged following rape allegation
    1,371  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    Teen claiming Leaving Cert marks were totted up incorrectly takes State exam board to High Court
    Children's soccer referee accused of €1.8m arson attack at Flyefit gym in Dublin denied bail
    DRUGS
    How one drug can make sex euphoric, but also destroy lives
    How one drug can make sex euphoric, but also destroy lives
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ arrest four in crackdown on illegal TV streaming
    Gardaí arrest four in crackdown on illegal TV streaming
    Man (30s) charged with fatal shooting at Bray boxing club at special evening court sitting
    Protesters chant 'let them go' as activists arrested after eviction at occupied Dublin property
    CORK
    Baby girl dies after incident involving cord of window blind
    Baby girl dies after incident involving cord of window blind
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Dolphin found dead in River Lee hours after being rescued by firefighters

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie