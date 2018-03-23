  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 23 March, 2018
John Tighe found guilty of murdering his infant son

The jury had deliberated for over seven and a half hours.

By Eoin Reynolds Friday 23 Mar 2018, 2:55 PM
40 minutes ago 3,167 Views No Comments
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

JOHN TIGHE HAS been found guilty of murdering his infant son by a unanimous jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

Tighe (40) of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo had pleaded not guilty to murdering six-and-a-half-month old Joshua Sussbier Tighe at his home on 1 June 2013.

The jury of nine women and three men returned at 3pm this afternoon after seven hours and 32 minutes of deliberation to deliver their verdict.

Justice Patrick McCarthy will sentence Tighe later today.

More as we get it…

