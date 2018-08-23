This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arms maker Kalashnikov has created a retro-looking electric car to rival Tesla

The brand is best known for its AK-47 machine gun.

By AFP Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 11:30 PM
48 minutes ago 3,817 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4198564
Image: ValeryMoroz
Image: ValeryMoroz

RUSSIAN ARMS MAKER Kalashnikov has presented its new electric car inspired by a rare 1970s model, saying the new technology will rival Elon Musk’s Tesla.

The brand, best known for the AK-47 machine gun, presented the decidedly retro-looking pale blue prototype, the CV-1, at a defence expo outside Moscow.

The look was inspired by a Soviet hatchback model developed in the 1970s called “Izh-Kombi”, a statement on the Kalashnikov website said.

Holding company Kalashnikov Concern said it has developed some cutting-edge elements for the “electric supercar”, including a “revolutionary” inverter. The vehicle can travel 350 kilometres on one charge.

“We are developing our own concept of an electric supercar, which is based on several original systems developed by the concern,” the firm said.

“This technology will let us stand in the ranks of global electric car producers such as Tesla and be their competitor,” RIA-Novosti further quoted the Kalashnikov press-service as saying.

We were inspired by the experience of global market leaders in developing our concept.

Kalashnikov Concern has long been trying to expand its brand, recently launching lines of clothing and other civilian merchandise ranging from umbrellas to mobile phone covers.

Its foray into electric vehicles however was met with mixed reactions from Russians. Comments to the news on the company’s official Facebook page ranged from “cyberpunk” to “Izh-Zombie”.

“Your tanks are great, but it would be better if you stayed away from cars,” one user wrote.

Earlier this week, online users ridiculed Kalashnikov’s new bipedal combat robot. The golden-colour machine, reportedly named “Igorek” in production stages, immediately became a subject of social media memes.

“Somebody had watched too much ‘Robocop’,” tweeted user happy__keanu, referring to the 1987 action film about a cyborg law enforcer.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mattie McGrath: People are 'getting sick and tired' of Mary McAleese and she should 'get off the stage'
    56,328  211
    2
    		New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    46,617  72
    3
    		Bus Éireann in €5k payout over subcontractor who wouldn't let boy with autism eat toast in taxi
    41,500  100
    Fora
    1
    		One of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges is dipping a toe into Ireland
    1,036  0
    2
    		This is how much the troubled House of Fraser owes Irish firms like Newbridge Silverware
    898  0
    3
    		Croke Park and the Digital Hub are fighting to keep prime sites off the land-hoarders list
    315  0
    The42
    1
    		'It is a defining moment. This is the first club that has paid a lot of money for a kid then allowed him to stay in Ireland'
    31,760  8
    2
    		'Devastated' Carnacon club preparing appeal to Connacht LGFA over Mayo expulsion
    27,131  64
    3
    		Ireland's James Tennyson lands world title fight alongside Katie Taylor at iconic Boston venue
    15,574  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kevin Hart went for a late-night run around Dublin after his 3Arena gig on Tuesday
    9,731  0
    2
    		People are outraged by this bloke's decision to meet Britney dressed as the '2007 version'
    8,454  1
    3
    		Liam Payne felt the need to tell everyone he's, like, really into sex... it's The Dredge
    6,614  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    Halligan says Church teaching on homosexuality 'evil' as LGBT issues under spotlight at RDS
    Leaflets making false link between abortion and cancer on offer at World Meeting of Families
    GARDAí
    Woman with knife robs priest (86) in parochial house
    Woman with knife robs priest (86) in parochial house
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Pregnant women due this weekend in Dublin advised to leave plenty of time for journeys across city
    Pregnant women due this weekend in Dublin advised to leave plenty of time for journeys across city
    Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    RDS
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families
    'Only a proportion' of clerical abuse victims have come forward, Archbishop says
    'Choose life': World Meeting of Families to talk homelessness, addiction and the LGBT community today

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie