Wednesday 25 April, 2018
'We are both dragon energy' - Kanye and Trump tweet about each other as West wears MAGA hat

The White House has denied that a meeting is planned.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 10:32 PM
46 minutes ago
http://jrnl.ie/3978911

THE WHITE HOUSE has said that there are no plans for Kanye West to go to the White House after he and Donald Trump praised each other on Twitter and West tweeted a selfie wearing a MAGA hat.

The Chicago rapper rejoined Twitter a number of weeks ago after a prolonged absence and has been tweeting in a typically scattergun manner to his 18.7 million followers.

Among his frequent tweets, some have been in support of the US President with West tweeting earlier this evening that both he and Trump “are dragon energy”.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West tweeted. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

West has previously voiced support for Trump and paid a visit to Trump Tower before Trump’s inauguration 18 months ago.

West’s relationship with Trump has frequently raised questions and this evening he tweeted that his wife, TV star Kim Kardashian, wanted him to clarify his support of the US President.

West also went on to state that he is “not a democrat or a republican”.

“I love when people have their own ideas. You don’t have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That’s free thought. I’m not even political. I’m not a democrat or a republican,” West stated.

Despite that clarification, West later posted two tweets of a red “Make America Great Again” hat and said that one of them is signed by the US President.

West’s tweets about Trump generated so much attention that White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked this evening whether or not Trump had reached out to West to invite him to the White House.

“I don’t know of any conversation they’ve had over the last week or so, I’ll keep you posted if that changes anytime. I know they met during the transition, that’s the only meeting I’m aware of that’s taken place, or conversation. Before everybody has a meltdown and thinks we met last week,” she said.

Whether or not they have spoken, Trump this evening tweeted Kanye West to thank him for the support.

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

