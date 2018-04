KATE MIDDLETON HAS given birth to a baby boy, it has been confirmed.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to the baby at St Mary’s Hospital in Central London at 11.01am this morning.

The baby weighs 8lb 70z. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Twitter.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018 Source: Kensington Palace /Twitter

The Duchess was admitted to hospital in the early stages of labour this morning.

This is the third child for the Duke and Duchess, following Prince George and Princess Charlotte.