US Senate to confirm Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh as vote scheduled for this evening

THE US SENATE is expected to confirm conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice on Saturday — offering President Donald Trump a big political win and tilting the nation’s high court decidedly to the right.

The months-long battle over Kavanaugh’s nomination has gripped Washington, laying bare the partisan gridlock on Capitol Hill and the political polarization of America just a month before midterm elections.

The Senate vote, set to begin from 7.30pm Irish time, will bring an end to a raucous nomination process defined by harrowing testimony from a woman who says Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were teenagers — and by his fiery rebuttal.

If Kavanaugh is confirmed, Trump will have succeeded in having his two picks seated on the court.

Kavanaugh’s promotion to the Supreme Court will also stand as a demoralising defeat for Democrats who battled hard to block the 53-year-old judge at all costs.

His confirmation was all but sealed on Friday when he won the support of key Senate Republican Susan Collins and conservative Democrat Joe Manchin.

Their statements of support brought the number of senators supporting Kavanaugh to 51 in the 100-member chamber.

“This is a great day for America,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News late on Friday, congratulating his colleagues for “refusing to roll over under all of this intense pressure.”