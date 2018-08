File photo of an Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

A KAYAKER HAS drowned off the Kerry coast.

The man was found by a local fisherman off Cromane on the Iveagh Peninsula this afternoon.

He was brought to shore where CPR was performed.

Emergency services, including the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 115 helicopter, were alerted just after 2.30pm but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.