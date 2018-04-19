  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran wins bout over junior minister role against Seán Canney

An internal dispute arose over whether Seán Canney would take back over the role.

By Sinead Baker Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 3,364 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3967241
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

INDEPENDENT ALLIANCE TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran is to keep his junior minister role following a dispute with a fellow party member over who would hold the role for the duration of this government.

Moran and his Independent Alliance colleague Seán Canney had agreed to rotate the role of Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW and Flood Relief when the current government was formed. Canney began in the role, with Moran taking over in May 2017.

Over the past few weeks, a dispute arose between the two TDs over whether or not the role would revert back to Canney.

fILE Photo Independent Alliance may hold vote to settle members’ dispute Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran and Seán Canney disagree over rotating ministerial post, End. The two men were in disagreement over whether or not the role would rotate back to Canney. Source: Leah Farrell

After its meeting today, the Independent Alliance confirmed that Moran will stay in the role for the remainder of the term of this government:

The Independent Alliance met this afternoon and expressed its support for Minister of State Moran and the work he has been progressing while in office.

The confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, which props up this government, was agreed to last three budgets. This year’s budget will be the third one covered by this agreement.

Moran was elected in Longford and Westmeath.

The Independent Alliance has six TDs, including the minister for transport, Shane Ross.

Sinead Baker
sinead.baker@thejournal.ie

