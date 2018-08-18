Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died following a short illness

THE FORMER SECRETARY General of the United Nations Kofi Annan has died.

Annan, who led the UN from 1997 to 2006, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001. He was the first black African secretary of the organisation.

Reuters is reporting that the Ghanaian diplomat died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of this morning.

His foundation announced his death in a tweet, saying that he died after a short unspecified illness.

“It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness,” the Kofi Annan Foundation said.

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness... pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ — Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) August 18, 2018 Source: Kofi Annan /Twitter

The UN Migration Agency said: “Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary: Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan. A life well lived. A life worth celebrating.”

