This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark

TheJournal.ie took a trip to Krispy Kreme last night – all in the name of journalistic integrity.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 8:00 PM
26 minutes ago 5,181 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4268511

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

WE THOUGHT WE’D reached the peak of the doughnut craze. We were wrong. 

Ireland has been awash with glazed hunks of sugar for a long time. But they were usually available from supermarkets – five jam ones for a few bob. None of your fancy stuff. 

But over the last 18 months or so, it’s become more common to see pop-up doughnut shacks squashed inside your local convenience store. 

The hipsters came too, of course. 

They brought their vegan cronuts and their artisan coffee – draped their offerings in fair trade golden syrup and charged you half your rent for the trouble. And you paid. My God how you paid. Those Instagram likes were worth the poverty, right? 

But, like most other food crazes, we may have thought we had reached peak doughnut in recent months. Shutters were pulled on a number of businesses and we waited for the next big thing – deconstructed burgers where you chop your own lettuce, probably. 

Alas, that’s when Krispy Kreme arrived into Blanchardstown in the west of the capital. It offered a 24 hour drive-through. Cue hysteria. Hysteria and very long queues. 

The store, which is the first of the chain’s outlets to open in Ireland, closed at 11pm, but the company also operated a 24-hour drive-through. But the drive-through had to shut due to noise complaints.

Krispy Kreme opened the outlet on Wednesday of last week, with hundreds queuing before 7am on the opening day to place an order. 

And they kept on coming. The tailbacks became so severe that the firm’s management were been forced to shut the drive-through last night.

Frequent beeping of car horns at 1am meant that those living in an apartment complex 200 metres away were unable to sleep.

So, in the name of journalistic integrity, TheJournal.ie decided to head down for a look.

Posted by on Thursday, 4 October 2018
Source: Salim Sanehi/Facebook

Driving from the office in Dublin city centre at 10.30pm last night the roads were as you’d expect: empty. The Navan Road was a ghost town, save for the odd headlight heading towards the city. 

A fork left off and around a roundabout and we’re into Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. This is where things change. The lights, the din, the snaking queue open up in front of me – all mashed together as the pungent smell of sweet baked doughnuts filters through and mixes with the nearby bang of McDonald’s (it’s not a great combo). 

It was an almost carnival-like atmosphere. The steady stream of cars arriving, young lads and girls whooping, dads bringing their kids for a treat and the taxi man who finished his shift and wanted to see what all the fuss was about. 

A Krispy Kreme staff member made sure that the queue behaved itself and that there was nobody cutting in. Elsewhere, there were glimpses of staff members handing out branded hats, till workers were flat out tapping cards and taking cash. Other staff had to keep the place looking good – a tough task considering the volume of people. 

 One staff member told us, it had been a “mad house” all week. 

“It’s been a mad house for a week. This is probably the quietest I’ve seen it in a long time. There was one night, someone was finishing around 4.30 in the morning and then they saw her in her uniform and then the cars started beeping and the lads started shouting and roaring. You can’t have that when there’s young families around the corner trying to sleep. I completely understand why this is happening.” 

IMG_0231 The queue at 10.45pm last night. Source: Garreth MacNamee/TheJournal.ie

So we’re shutting it down for a week to see if they behave themselves – if they don’t then it’ll stay shut. 

While down there, we observed a number of young people gathered outside the shop. most without any doughnuts to be seen. A lot of people didn’t want to give their names and admit they were queuing an hour a treat at 11pm on a Wednesday night. 

But then the lads arrived – two guys from nearby Mulhuddart. George Weah (I think he may have lying) and Sean Delaney said they’ve been coming down here each night for fun. 

Sean, who claimed he was a second year computer science student in DIT, said:  “It’s a bit like a house party all the time. People are coming down and having a bit of craic. I can understand why they’re closing earlier than usual but that’s the way it goes. It’s cheaper than going to the pub anyway.”

A taxi driver sitting in the drive-through queue didn’t want to give his name but said he was so intrigued by what was happening that he had to come and check.

001Krispy Kreme_90554899 The drive-through. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

“It’s all over the news and I was dropping a lad in here anyway so I said I’d give it a go. I’ve been here a half hour and I say I’ve another half hour ahead of me. I’d get out of the queue and go home now but I can’t move. So I’m here for the foreseeable.”

Security from the Blanchardstown centre was drafted in last night due to Krispy Kreme’s decision to shut the drive-through at 11.30pm yesterday. The guard, arranging his cones to block the entrance to the drive-through, shook his head when asked for a chat. 

The trip to Krispy Kreme after dark was strange to say the least. The passion to get doughnuts at an ungodly hour was startling. The shell-shocked faces on the staff as they looked at the seemingly never-ending conveyor belt of hungry and agitated people is still etched on my conscience.

Whipping doughnuts from ovens, precision sugar powdering, glazing away as fast as they could go, their company sergeant barking: “MORE CHOCOLATE DREAMCAKES. HAS ANYONE ANY NUTTY CHOCOLATTA?”

Yes, that’ll stay with me. I didn’t even get a doughnut in the end.

We all thought doughnuts had gone the way of the burrito. We were wrong.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    40,759  14
    2
    		'Don't call me love': Judge reprimands claimant over his language
    36,173  0
    3
    		Teenager who was 26 weeks pregnant thought she 'was getting chubby' before giving birth in kitchen
    34,861  39
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin Port's move to introduce random drug testing for veteran staff has been slapped down
    232  0
    2
    		Freelancer marketplace Advisable has sealed €1m from some big-name Irish investors
    196  0
    3
    		Low VAT rates may be divisive now, but looser EU rules could open a whole new can of worms
    133  0
    The42
    1
    		Nurmagomedov's ability to implement gameplan can tip balance in his favour
    26,059  35
    2
    		'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    21,010  72
    3
    		O'Neill 'surprised' by report claiming Declan Rice has chosen England
    20,163  55
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you think people queuing for Krispy Kreme are out of their minds?
    5,406  1
    2
    		Kim Kardashian's bodyguard is being sued for $6 million for failing to protect her in Paris... it's The Dredge
    4,887  0
    3
    		Kim Kardashian apologised for glorifying anorexia because she had nothing left to hide behind
    4,416  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Irish surgeon accused of fraud suggested staff on his estate involved in burglary
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    GARDAí
    This 20-year-old woman has been missing from Kildare since yesterday evening
    This 20-year-old woman has been missing from Kildare since yesterday evening
    Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    DUBLIN
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over â¬60m
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m
    How I Spend My Money: An editor on €41,000 trying to save for a deposit
    Dublin man who groped woman as she slept at house party jailed for 11 months
    SEXUAL ASSAULT
    Trump slammed by Republican colleagues after mocking Kavanaugh accuser
    Trump slammed by Republican colleagues after mocking Kavanaugh accuser
    'I firmly deny the accusations' - Ronaldo releases statement addressing rape claim
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie