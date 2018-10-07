Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection

KYLIE MINOGUE HAS cancelled her Dublin and Belfast tour dates for tonight and tomorrow.

Minogue was due to perform at Dublin’s 3Arena tonight and Belfast’s SSE Arena tomorrow night.

However, she announced on Twitter this afternoon that she has a throat infection, which has led to vocal strain.

“I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows,” she wrote.

“I’ve been treating everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain.”

Lovers 💚 I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows.

I’ve been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain. 1/2 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 7, 2018 Source: Kylie Minogue /Twitter

She added that she is working on rescheduling the dates and that more information will follow.

“I promise I’ll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. (The Guinness will be on me!),” she said.

“We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow. I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for understanding.”

I promise I’ll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. (The Guinness will be on me!)

We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow.

I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for your understanding. 2/2 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 7, 2018 Source: Kylie Minogue /Twitter

Aiken Promotions has said that rescheduled dates will be advised. It has advised ticket holders to keep their tickets while new dates are scheduled.

In a statement on its website, the promoter said: “Aiken Promotions apologises for any inconvenience and asks ticket holders to please hold onto their tickets while they work to reschedule the dates.”