This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Labour votes for second Brexit referendum to be 'option on the table'

The party could campaign for it if Theresa May’s government fail to get a Brexit deal through parliament.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 8:14 AM
32 minutes ago 2,126 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4254343
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer opens a debate at the Labour conference.
Image: Peter Byrne
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer opens a debate at the Labour conference.
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer opens a debate at the Labour conference.
Image: Peter Byrne

DELEGATES AT THE conference of the UK Labour Party have voted to support “all options remaining on the table” on Brexit, including campaigning for a second vote if Theresa May’s government is unable to get a final deal through parliament.

Brexit loomed large over the four-day party event, causing ructions that the leader Jeremy Corbyn will be keen to avoid ahead of his speech today.

Corbyn’s speech is reported to attack “greed-is-good, deregulated financial capitalism” and will make a pitch for his party’s return to government.

But ahead of today, Shadow finance minister John McDonnell, a key Corbyn ally, and Brexit secretary Keir Starmer both publicly pressured Corbyn on whether or not to rule out another referendum on Britain’s EU membership.

Corbyn had said he would respect the decision of members at the conference.  

McDonnell went off message on Monday, saying the option of staying in the European Union should not be on any ballot paper.

The pro-EU Starmer hit back, receiving rapturous applause from members when he also veered off script to insist that remaining in the bloc was still on the table.

Corbyn kept his options open on yesterday, telling the BBC: “We haven’t said there’s going to be anything yet.

What we’ve said (is that) all options must be considered if and when this government collapses or its negotiations collapse.

For now, the party can unify around attempts to bring down the government, the first step of which will be voting to reject any deal May strikes with the EU,.

Starmer said that if May struck a deal that did not match Labour’s expectations — something he said “seems increasingly likely” — then it would vote against the deal.

May would then need the support of almost all of her MPs to get it through parliament, an unlikely scenario given her own party’s divisions.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

Labour has also vowed to block a no-deal Brexit, and suggested a general election should be called in such a scenario, although pro-EU David Lammy doubted it would happen.

“Most people here want a general election and want Jeremy Corbyn running the country, in the end that will be down to getting a two-thirds majority in the House of Commons, my own view is that’s not likely to happen,” he told AFP.

Corbyn is due to use his speech in Liverpool today to promise an expansion of free childcare for poor households, saying that “driving up standards of childcare will make that vital difference for millions of our children”. 

Labour Party annual conference 2018 Stickers available outside the Labour Conference in Liverpool. Source: PA Images

He hopes it will appeal to voters who could be heading to the polls if May’s government collapses under the pressure of Brexit before Britain is set to leave the EU in March.

“I think Corbyn’s speech will be built around the theme of government-in-waiting, ‘this lot have failed on everything from Brexit to the NHS, they’ve let the country down, it’s time for a change’,” Anand Menon, Professor of European Politics and Foreign Affairs at King’s College London, said ahead of the address. 

© – AFP 2018 with reporting by Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Trump brings the house down at UN General Assembly after insisting his White House has 'achieved more than any other'
    65,894  78
    2
    		Labour MP praised for explanation of why Brexit poses a huge problem for the Irish border
    52,109  98
    3
    		Confusion reigns in PAC over 'bizarre' €317,000 annual allowance to the President
    48,383  114
    Fora
    1
    		Lloyds Pharmacy has accused striking workers of 'putting the lives of patients at risk'
    431  0
    2
    		TV juggernaut HBO is turning its Irish Game of Thrones sets into tourist attractions
    201  0
    3
    		'I lost more sleep over letting fantastic people go during the crash than any other time'
    136  0
    The42
    1
    		For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    49,082  15
    2
    		Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    44,541  40
    3
    		Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    33,438  76
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys stepped in to defend a plus-sized blogger after backlash on their Instagram account
    16,202  0
    2
    		Vogue Williams said she would 'pay good money' to delete a former relationship from the internet
    13,271  1
    3
    		Cleaning Instagram: harmless craze or harmful obsession?
    8,317  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Foster mother takes Tusla to High Court over refusal to consider her as adoptive parent for child
    HOUSING
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ó Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Eoghan Murphy keeps his job as motion of no confidence is defeated
    Eoghan Murphy keeps his job as motion of no confidence is defeated
    Taoiseach to meet Catherine Corless after 'paying respects' at Tuam site
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie