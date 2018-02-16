  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 16 February, 2018
Owner receives lifetime ban from having a dog after labrador found in 'cruel' conditions

The DSPCA has highlighted three cases that were recently before the courts.

By Sean Murray Friday 16 Feb 2018, 7:23 AM
3 hours ago 15,851 Views 26 Comments
Alpha was found underweight and in a confined space
Image: DSPCA
Image: DSPCA

THREE DUBLIN DOG owners have been successfully prosecuted for animal cruelty, according to the DSPCA.

One case resulted in a lifetime ban from one owner owning a dog, after DSPCA inspectors seized a black labrador cross in Swords.

Alpha was found living in a confined space in a side entrance full of dog faeces without shelter, as well as being very underweight.

He weighed just 19.8kg when seized – with 30-40kg being the normal weight – but weighed 27kg when rehomed, and continues to maintain a health amount of weight in his new home.

Alpha’s owner pleaded guilty to three counts under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013. They received a lifetime ban from owning a dog and a fine of €1,000.

In another case, an English bull terrier called Ruby was seized from a person in Ballymun.

ruby before and after2 Source: DSPCA

Ruby had a nail bed infection with a broken dew claw, skin allergies, infected eyes and was underweight. She has since improved with medical treatment.

The owner pleaded guilty to failing to get veterinary treatment, and failing to safeguard the dog’s welfare. They were fined €300.

In the third case, a Staffordshire bull terrier Lacey was found weighing just 10.6kg – when a normal weight would be 15-16kg.

laceybefore and after Source: DSPCA

Her owner – based in North Dublin – was charged with failing to safeguard the dog’s welfare, failing to get veterinary care, and failure to provide fresh food and water.

The owner was banned from owning a dog for five years, and fined €2,200.

All three dogs have since been rehomed.

COMMENTS (26)

