  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Landlord said it was none of his business': Tenants left 'in limbo' after vulture funds buy property

Housing charity Threshold says numerous renters had contacted them over problems with vulture funds and receivers.

By Sean Murray Monday 12 Mar 2018, 12:05 AM
2 hours ago 4,475 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3890151
Image: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Image: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A COUPLE WITH two children were left “in limbo” after a vulture fund bought the home they were renting, as both the landlord and the new property owners refused to engage with them on the status of their tenancy or how they’d get their deposit back.

The issue of vulture funds and how it affects homeowners has hit the headlines in recent months but renters can be left just as vulnerable in such a situation, according to housing charity Threshold.

Its CEO John-Mark McCafferty told TheJournal.ie that while the issue of homeowners facing vulture funds deservedly gets public and political attention, renters could find themselves evicted through no fault of their own in such a situation.

“Because the owner can’t pay [their mortgage], it’s the tenant that gets it in the neck,” he said.

In many cases, tenants are left dealing with receivers appointed by the vulture funds, with previous deals or agreements made with landlords rendered null and void. The actions of receivers appointed by these funds have been highlighted in the past, with one Monaghan farmer being threatened with the sale of his stock and machinery.

Left homeless

In one case, a college student was left homeless after receivers were appointed to his property.

He received a phone call from a fellow tenant who said that agents acting on behalf of the new owners of the property had turned up at the door, accompanied by a “bouncer”.

The tenant had already been notified of the appointment of the receiver but they had not been given any information regarding bank details or what forms of payment should be used for the rent.

The man was told to leave the property at once, despite not receiving a notice of termination.

He said he felt like he had no other option but to vacate the property, and said he felt “quite intimidated by the presence of the ‘bouncer’ with the agent”.

The tenant received a payment of €500, and a padlock was placed on his door.

He is now homeless. A case has been submitted to the Residential Tenancies Board, which has the power to offer him redress if it adjudicates in his favour.

Left vulnerable

The couple with two children were told in December 2017 about receivers being appointed to their property.

After seeking help from Threshold, the couple were advised to contact the receiver requesting a deed of appointment and clarification around the deposit if or when the tenancy ends.

The receiver told the tenants that they must retrieve the deposit from the landlord.

The landlord told the clients that the receivership was “none of his business” and that the couple should continue paying the rent to him as normal.

The receiver’s agent meanwhile refused to intervene leaving the tenants in a vulnerable position.

Threshold wrote to the landlord with the deed of appointment, requesting that the landlord stop requesting rent from the couple until he was out of receivership. The landlord then denied asking the tenants to keep paying him rent.

The charity said the case highlights how “receivership can leave the tenants vulnerable and in limbo, through no fault of their own, especially when the receiver does not proactively engage with the landlord to prevent interference in the tenancy while the property is in receivership”.

No running water

Another case the charity dealt with involved a single man living in an apartment block in the city.

His rental agreement included refuse collection and electricity for the communal area, with this electricity required for the water pump.

Receivers were appointed to the property in May 2017, but the refuse collection and electricity supply was not paid from that point on.

This means the bins have only collected once since June of last year. The electricity supply to the property was then cut off in January of this year, leaving tenants with no access to running water.

When the man got in touch with Threshold, the agency wrote to the receiver and the management agency for the building last month, and only then were arrangements made to resume the refuse collection and reconnect the electricity supply.

And, in another case, a couple with five children found themselves without a home after receivers were appointed to their property.

‘Must offer protection’

McCafferty said that cases such as these demonstrate how little protection there is for tenants in such cases.

With PTSB and Ulster Bank recently signalling intentions to sell off thousands of distressed mortgages, he said that renters will likely feel the effects.

He said: “Recent figures from PTSB includes 4,000 buy-to-lets [among the planned sell-off]. That could affect up to 10,000 tenants. And that doesn’t include Ulster Bank.”

With roughly 3,000 units available in the private rental sector right now, McCafferty said that people entering the market will find it difficult.

“They’re moving into a market with almost nothing in relation to available properties, such is the demand,” he said.

Rightly there is a focus on those mortgage holders living in their family home who are affected. But we need to protect renters who are caught up in this too.

The tenant has very few rights in the situation where a receiver moves in. The receiver wants to monetise that loan. And regardless of how well the tenant has paid the rent, the receiver can evict them from their homes in a way they can’t with the homeowner.

McCafferty says that the government should introduce legislation so that, in the event of a receiver being appointed after a vulture fund buys a distressed mortgage, it must “step into the shoes” of the landlord, and all the obligations a landlord has.

He added: “It is unlikely that a tenant will know anything about the details of their landlord’s mortgage, so every tenant in the country will sleep a little less easy from now on, unsure of whether or not the mortgage on their home will soon be sold to a vulture fund.

We have called in the past for the amendment of the Residential Tenancies Act 2004 to recognise the appointment of receivers and their right to collect rent in place of the landlord, and as a result, provide that receivers must ‘step into the shoes’ of the landlord and take on their obligations.
Action on this issue was promised in December 2016 as part of the Rebuilding Ireland plan and was due in late 2017 but it just hasn’t happened.

Speaking last September, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy admitted that this was a problem which can leave the tenant in a “very difficult and vulnerable position”.

He said: “I am also very conscious of the precarious position that some tenants are finding themselves in where their landlord’s property is taken over by a receiver.”

Murphy added that a working group established by the department had said there was a “sound legal basis” for changing the laws and said he would “act quickly to bring in these protections”.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing said: “The objective is to protect the rights of tenants during the receivership process by ensuring that persons appointed as receivers will be required to fulfill the obligations of a landlord.

To inform its work, the working group has sought legal opinion on the feasibility of amending legislation to provide greater protection of tenants’ rights during the receivership process. The working group expects to finalise its report shortly.

Read: Protesters deliver a coffin to the door of PTSB, as government agrees to regulate vulture funds

Read: Dealing with a vulture fund – how these families have coped

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in boot of stepmother's car in Spain
101,236  26
2
Australian police hunt for 'Irish scammers' suspected of a spate of crimes across the Gold Coast
80,876  81
3
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
54,799  156
Fora
1
'It's a disgrace': Food firms that revived areas in the crash are getting stung with rent spikes
1,507  0
2
A worker fired at a 'heated meeting' won €12,000 - here are the lessons for employers
1,169  0
3
Made in Ireland: How Java Republic goes from bean to cup
149  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league
73,474  31
2
As it happened: Galway v Limerick, Kilkenny v Wexford, Tipperary v Cork - Sunday hurling match tracker
58,913  30
3
He could see his house from jail, but John Phillips is invading the UFC from a caravan in Dublin
49,411  23
DailyEdge.ie
1
This is why viewers tolerated Ross Geller's behaviour on Friends
9,485  6
2
This girl's hilarious 'cut and bulk' transformation needs to be seen to be believed
8,896  1
3
Mabel might be Robert Pattinson's new girlfriend, but she's so much more than that
5,486  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
HSE says Brexit implications 'unclear' for Irish patients seeking eating disorder treatment in the UK
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
GARDAí
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
DUBLIN
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
IRELAND
Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title
Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie