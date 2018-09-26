Gardaí investigating incident in which man was seen masturbating outside Laois school

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident in which a man was allegedly seen masturbating outside a school in Laois.

The man has been accused of performing the sex act on himself while he was sitting in a SUV opposite a national school in Portlaoise on Tuesday.

Two people told officers what they had witnessed at a garda station yesterday. Statements were taken and a full investigation has now started.

Gardaí have received details on the make and model of the SUV which was allegedly involved in the incident.

The vehicle was parked up a retail park which is about 100 metres from the entrance to the school. The man was spotted masturbating at around 3.30pm.

Gardaí are now seeking CCTV evidence from the retail park to ascertain the vehicle’s registration.

A spokeswoman for gardaí confirmed the incident.

She said: “We can confirm Gardaí are investigating an incident involving a man at a retail park in Portlaoise yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 25 September at approximately 3.30pm. The incident was reported to Portlaoise Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.”