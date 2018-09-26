This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigating incident in which man was seen masturbating outside Laois school

The incident happened when the school was finishing up for the day.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 15,625 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4255123
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident in which a man was allegedly seen masturbating outside a school in Laois. 

The man has been accused of performing the sex act on himself while he was sitting in a SUV opposite a national school in Portlaoise on Tuesday. 

Two people told officers what they had witnessed at a garda station yesterday. Statements were taken and a full investigation has now started. 

Gardaí have received details on the make and model of the SUV which was allegedly involved in the incident. 

The vehicle was parked up a retail park which is about 100 metres from the entrance to the school. The man was spotted masturbating at around 3.30pm. 

Gardaí are now seeking CCTV evidence from the retail park to ascertain the vehicle’s registration.

A spokeswoman for gardaí confirmed the incident. 

She said: “We can confirm Gardaí are investigating an incident involving a man at a retail park in Portlaoise yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 25 September at approximately 3.30pm. The incident was reported to Portlaoise Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Four adults were secretly rescued during 'Wild Boars' cave operation, divers reveal
    63,880  10
    2
    		The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    62,816  0
    3
    		Boots pharmacy which questioned man about hydrogen peroxide 'discriminated on grounds of race'
    60,084  38
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland's aviation authority says flights to the UK could 'stop at midnight' with a hard Brexit
    440  0
    2
    		Online home retailer Wayfair is expanding its workforce around Ireland with 'virtual' jobs
    191  0
    3
    		Record room rates helped the Merrion Hotel reach new revenue highs last year
    133  0
    The42
    1
    		Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    41,259  87
    2
    		Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    40,637  13
    3
    		Connacht reject Healy's claim of disrespectful behaviour
    31,853  56
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    9,396  0
    2
    		Oh my God, Meghan Markle closed a door
    8,107  0
    3
    		Here's everything we know about the Making A Murderer sequel
    3,732  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    OPINION
    Opinion: In the digital era, how do you raise your child to be a reader?
    Opinion: In the digital era, how do you raise your child to be a reader?
    The manner in which Gemma O'Doherty's candidacy was railroaded reinforces her main arguments
    'Heroin in Ireland is an economic massacre - we have to find a new solution'
    HOMELESSNESS
    Former Apollo House site put on the market
    Former Apollo House site put on the market
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ó Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie