FBI investigating new 'person of interest' in Las Vegas mass shooting probe

THE US FEDERAL Bureau of Investigation is looking at a new person of interest in connection with the October mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead, the county sheriff said today.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, killed himself after the rampage, which he carried out from his suite in a hotel on the gambling hub’s famed Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told a press conference that “the FBI has an ongoing case against an individual of federal interest,” but he said he could not elaborate.

Lombardo added, however: “I know and believe there’s only one suspect who killed 58 people and injured hundreds more. All the evidence recovered in this case supports that theory.”

He said charges were unlikely to be brought against Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley.

The sheriff was commenting on an 80-page report published about the investigation – which included examination of more than 20,000 hours of video.

The rampage carried out by Paddock, a wealthy retired accountant, was the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

He had stockpiled an arsenal of firearms in his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel when he opened fire on a country music festival where some 22,000 people had gathered on the night of 1 October.

Police have not said what made Paddock, a compulsive video poker player who took Valium for anxiety, open fire that night.

The Islamic State group claimed the gunman as one of their “soldiers,” but investigators have found no link to any extremist group.

