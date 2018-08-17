This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leaving Cert results: Girls continue to outperform boys in getting top marks

A gender breakdown of Wednesday’s results has been released.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 17 Aug 2018, 6:00 AM
16 minutes ago 295 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4185395

9051 Leaving Cert_90546580 Students in Loreto College, Dublin during June's exams. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GIRLS OUTPERFORMED BOYS in achieving top marks across almost all the major Leaving Cert subjects, with boys tending to perform better in some numerical based subjects.

The State Examinations Commission has released a gender breakdown of the 35 subjects tested this year and the results show that girls were more likely to get a H1 Grade in 26 of those subjects.

A H1 grade is awarded when a student achieves over 90% in a Higher Level exam and girls have been achieving more of them on a frequent basis.

Among the top six most popular Higher Level subjects taken by students this year, girls received more H1 grade in five of the subjects, with boys only taking the lead in Maths.

Percentage H1 marks

English

  • Girls 3.1%
  • Boys 2.5%

Biology

  • Girls 12.1%
  • Boys 10%

Irish

  • Girls 5.5%
  • Boys 3.7%

Geography

  • Girls 4.0%
  • Boys 2.7%

Maths

  • Girls 3.0%
  • Boys 7.4%

French

  • Girls 6.2%
  • Boys 4.9%

As well as performing better in Higher Level Maths, boys were also more likely to get a H1 in Applied Maths, a subject that had a relatively high rate of H1s for both boys (16.8%) and girls (10.3%).

20180816_Leaving_Cert_Double Source: Statista

As well as French, girls were more likely to take top marks in the two other most popular language subjects, German and Spanish.

Boys outperformed girls in Italian and Japanese but in the majority of other minor language subjects girls came out on top, these included: Russian, Arabic, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Croatian.

In the science-based subjects, the results were similar

Percentage H1 marks

Physics

  • Girls 11.0%
  • Boys 10.7%

Chemistry

  • Girls 9.8%
  • Boys 12.9%

Biology

  • Girls 12.1%
  • Boys 10%

Agricultural Science

  • Girls 6.2%
  • Boys 3.3%

20180816_Leaving_Cert_Double2 Source: Statista

In the three main business-based subjects, girls outperformed boys in two of the subjects.

Percentage H1 marks

Accounting

  • Girls 8.3%
  • Boys 9.2%

Business Studies

  • Girls 4.6%
  • Boys 3.3%

See the full results broken down by gender:

Higher Level

Ordinary Level

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    14,218  0
    2
    		Gardaí investigating alleged rape of inmate in Midlands Prison
    47,572  77
    3
    		Blow for Sligo as 165 jobs to go at GSK manufacturing site
    19,061  21
    Fora
    1
    		This Dublin business travel firm has nabbed millions to conquer Europe
    177  0
    2
    		GSK is closing its Sligo manufacturing site - cutting 165 jobs
    116  0
    3
    		After initially hitting a roadblock, one of Ireland's largest startup hubs is expanding
    167  0
    The42
    1
    		'Ireland’s Greatest Sportsperson' and Katie Taylor doc among the sporting highlights of RTÉ's upcoming schdedule
    6,113  25
    2
    		Fardy captains Leinster as Frawley gets shot at 10 against Newcastle
    9,627  17
    3
    		BeIN Sports claim 'irrefutable evidence' of Saudi Arabia-based piracy
    9,062  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dermot Bannon's sold his gaff in Drumcondra for a very tidy sum
    11,958  0
    2
    		Ariana Grande often has to remind Pete Davidson that they're getting married
    3,293  1
    3
    		It's time we talked about why Leona Lewis' 'Bleeding Love' resonated so hard with us as teenagers
    1,590  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    'Morale is on the floor': Defence Forces to be paid just €44.78 per day for extra work during Pope visit
    Man (27) dies after car he was travelling in hits ditch in Co Westmeath
    DUBLIN
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    COURT
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    Owner of a number of Dublin houses takes court action against Summerhill home occupation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie