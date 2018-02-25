  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 26 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'No indication at this stage' that incident in Leicester was terror related - police

Four people have been hospitalised in critical condition.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 10:15 PM
6 hours ago 52,836 Views 58 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3871993

Updated 10.15pm

(Can’t see the video? Click here)

THERE IS NO indication at this stage that a ‘major incident’ in Leicester was terror related according to police.

The incident occurred this evening and involved a large fire at a building on Leicester’s Hinckley Road. The building collapsed due to the force of the blaze.

Four people have been hospitalised in a critical condition at the Leicester Royal Infirmary as a result of the incident.

In a statement this evening Leicestershire Police said:

Emergency services are dealing with a building fire in Leicester following a report of an explosion.The report was made just after 7pm this evening (Sunday 25 February) and a number of neighbouring buildings in Hinckley Road were also damaged as a result.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with the incident and Hinckley Road between Mostyn Street and Carlisle Street has been closed off.

Businesses and homes in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated and those affected have been taken to Hinckley Road police station as a temporary measure.

Four people have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their injuries.

The cause of the explosion will be the subject of a joint investigation by the police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

We would ask that the media and public do not speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related.

Electricity supply has been cut off for a number of properties in the Hinckley Road area while emergency services deal with the incident.

Anyone concerned about family members are asked to contact 101.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service received calls at around 7pm from the public reporting an explosion and a fire, a spokeswoman told AFP.

It immediately dispatched six fire engines.

“We were en route when the police called to say a building had collapsed,” she said.

Additional specialist search and rescue units were then dispatched, including a search and rescue dog from neighbouring Lincolnshire county.

“We’ve got no indication of what the cause is at this moment,” the spokeswoman said.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said members of its hazardous area response team were among its staff dealing with the incident.

Videos from the scene show a large fire that appears to have broken out in a building just off the road:

The fire is reported to have taken place in a shop on Hinckley Road – which is one of the main roads into Leicester’s city centre.

The latest footage of the scene shows thick smoke in the area.

- Additional reporting - © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (58)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'A tragic loss': Young Gaelic football player dies after suffering serious injury during game
137,122  22
2
Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores
107,356  69
3
Met Éireann extends warning about 'exceptionally cold weather' next week
73,181  78
Fora
1
Why we shouldn't uproot Dublin Port to make way for housing
614  1
2
'Distillers will go out of business': Why Ireland needs to build big whiskey warehouses
349  0
3
Why councils will soon be fining themselves for owning vacant housing sites
286  0
The42
1
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Wexford v Clare, Cork v Waterford - Sunday hurling match tracker
54,391  25
2
As it happened: Kerry v Galway, Donegal v Kildare, Cork v Cavan - GAA football match tracker
42,354  2
3
As it happened: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League
38,213  59
DailyEdge.ie
1
Saoirse Ronan told Jimmy Kimmel about her mam's embarrassing moment with George Clooney at the Oscars
11,783  0
2
Ellen DeGeneres asked Bill Gates to guess the price of everyday products and it's painful to watch
11,305  0
3
Met Eireann's Joanna Donnelly shared an incredible photo of the weather that's in store for us this week
10,523  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Data retrieved from Chilean drug lord's phones led to arrest of Irish men in Amsterdam
Gardaí find 'no suspicious circumstances' around death of 71-year-old man in Donegal
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
OPINION
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
The most common foods we throw out and how to keep them fresher for longer
Expert advice on what to say to a friend or colleague who is recently bereaved
SLIGO
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Gardaí launch murder investigation after man found dead in Sligo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie