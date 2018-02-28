All schools in Leinster and Munster to close tomorrow

ALL SCHOOLS IN Leinster and Munster are to close tomorrow, the Minister for Education been confirmed.

The schools will stay closed for the rest of the week.

“Given disruption to transport and the safety risks arising, especially in relation to the ability to get home safely before blizzard like conditions hit Munster and Leinster, all schools, 3rd level institutions and centres of further education in red areas will be closed tomorrow and Friday,” Minister Richard Bruton said in a tweet.

In relation to Connacht and Ulster, decisions on school closures will be made individually depending on the circumstances in their area. The situation in Connacht and Ulster will be kept under review.

Schools in many areas made the decision to stay closed today after heavy snow hit the east coast overnight and moved across the country this morning – there was, however, no department directive to close today.

Bruton also tweeted a link to a guidance document for schools about making up for lost time.

The Department’s guidance for schools in relation to making up for time lost due to unforeseen closures is set out in Circular 0009/2017 which is available at the following link- https://t.co/fq03lApYqh #beastfromtheeast #StormEmma — Richard Bruton (@RichardbrutonTD) February 28, 2018 Source: Richard Bruton /Twitter

He said “significant flexibility is given to schools” to make up tuition hours lost due to unforeseen circumstances.