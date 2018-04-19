Fast-track planning approved for 450 homes near Kildare-Dublin border

PLANNING PERMISSION HAS been granted for a major planning development near the Kildare-Dublin border.

Ardstone Homes will build the 450 homes on a site near the Wonderful Barn monument in Leixlip after utilising the Strategic Housing Development scheme.

SHD planning allows developments of over 100 homes go straight to An Bord Pleanala, speeding up the application process. It was introduced last year in response to the housing shortage.

The delivery of the homes will open up an additional 30 acres of amenity lands around the Wonderful Barn.

Ardstone’s Homes Managing Director, Stephen Cassidy says that working hand-in-hand with Kildare County Council they have achieved a positive example of fast track planning bringing great results to a community:



“We greatly welcome this new legislation which has given us the opportunity to rapidly deliver 450 new homes, each of which has been designed with a huge amount of attention to detail. We have collaborated with planners to create a vibrant and live-able community that at the end of the day our buyers can call home. Many of our customers are first-time buyers – we take pride in building a personal relationship to understand their needs.

“We are also keen to open up the amazing amenity of the Wonderful Barn and surrounding lands to the community.”

The company says that the homes will launch in 2019.