'Callous and sinister' - Anger at white crosses 'symbolising a child's grave' along Letterkenny roads

THE PLACING OF a number of white crosses along roads and roundabouts in the Donegal town of Letterkenny has sparked anger.

Residents this morning awoke to a large number of crosses from Bridgend to the Dry Arch Roundabout in the town. One witness estimated the number of crosses at “up to a thousand, certainly hundreds”.

The crosses were placed along the road by a local pro-life movement, who say that they represent the abortions that would be carried out in the event of a Yes vote in next week’s referendum.

The official Donegal Pro-Life group told TheJournal.ie that they had no hand in their placement along the road.

It is understood that Donegal County Council is now in the process of removing the crosses.

Speaking to Highland Radio today, a man identified only as Christopher said he had taken part in the action.

“It was a mammoth undertaking, there was a lot of planning went into it. It took a lot of men and women, believe it or not, from right across Donegal working through the hours last night to do this.

“It’s the same as putting up posters, but we feel it’s more effective. It was a way of illustrating to people just exactly the weight of what they’re voting on.

“The crosses…symbolise a child’s grave.”

Thousands of white crosses have appeared overnight around #Letterkenny. They've been placed at roads sides and on roundabouts. Believed to be connected to the #8Ref pic.twitter.com/Mn4nJ0DmUX — Greg Hughes (@GregHughes2) May 18, 2018 Source: Greg Hughes /Twitter

Media coordinator for Donegal Together For Yes Sinead Stewart told TheJournal.ie that the crosses had caused distress for some people. She said that some along the roads are similar to crosses left for people who have died in road accidents and this was adding to the distress.

“People have been contacting us in tears. It’s very callous and very sinister.

“These crosses are causing distress to the women and families who have been through this difficult decision.”

Campaigning is continuing among a large number of groups in the county ahead of next week’s vote.