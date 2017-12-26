Lewis Hamilton apologises after he's accused of 'shaming' his nephew for wearing a princess dress

FORMULA ONE WORLD Champion Lewis Hamilton has apologised and blamed “a lack of judgement” after he shared a video in which he poked fun at his nephew for wearing a princess dress.

Hamilton was criticised online for his tone in the video with London LGBT Pride among those who said they were “disappointed” by Hamilton “shaming” the child.

The video shared to his 5.7 million Instagram followers showed Hamilton’s nephew sporting a purple and pink dress and waving a pink heart-shaped furry wand.

“I’m so sad right now. Look at my nephew,” the British driver said before asking the child:

Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?

When his nephew says yes, Hamilton replies: “Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?”

Hamilton then shouts: “Boys don’t wear princess dresses” which led to the youngster covering his ears with his hands.

The kid looks genuinely happy! Just let him enjoy his little life without having social norms imposed on him — Nabeela (@JustNabz) December 25, 2017 Source: Nabeela /Twitter

The video was shared by Hamilton on Christmas Day but it was criticised online for enforcing gender stereotypes and a lack of understanding.

In response, Hamilton has since apologised in a series of tweets, adding that he has always supported the right of people to express themselves.

“Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post,” Hamilton said.

I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should. My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.

“I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.”