Liadh Ní Riada has been named as Sinn Féín's candidate for the presidential election

Liadh Ní Riada among her party's leadership at today's campaign launch.

MEP LIADH NÍ Riada has been announced as the Sinn Féin candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

The announcement was made as the party’s ard chomhairle met in Dublin today.

Sinn Féin began its internal process to select a candidate last month, and Ní Riada had long been favourite to be named on the ballot.

To get on the presidential ballot paper, a candidate needs the backing of at least four councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas – meaning Sinn Féin easily has the numbers to nominate a candidate.

President Michael D Higgins, who is entitled to nominate himself, has indicated he will run again.

Pieta House founder Joan Freeman and businessmen Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy – both best known for their appearances on Dragon’s Den – have secured endorsements from four councils each, and will also be on the ballot.

The election will be held on Friday 26 October.