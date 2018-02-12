Ireland and Celtic football families attend funeral of Liam Miller in Cork

Mourners carry the coffin of the former international. Source: Clare Keogh/PA Images

THE FUNERAL OF former Irish football international Liam Miller has taken place in his native Cork.

Hundreds of members of the public, family, friends and the football community have turned out to pay their respects to the midfielder.

Miller passed away on Friday aged 36 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

As well as earning 21 caps for the national team, Miller had a playing career that saw him playing for a number of clubs including Manchester United, Celtic, Sunderland and Cork City.

Tributes from across the football world were made to Miller over the weekend with President Michael D Higgins among those who remembered his “skill and passion” for the game.

Roy Keane (centre) and Martin O'Neill (right) were among those in attendance at the funeral. Source: Clare Keogh/PA Images

Today, Miller’s requiem mass was held in St. John the Baptist Church in his hometown of Ovens.

Among those in attendance at the funeral were former Celtic manager and current Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, Irish assistant manager Roy Keane and FAI chief executive John Delaney.

Other Irish football figures including John O’Shea, Kevin Doyle and Steve Staunton were also at the funeral.

Celtic teammates at the St. John the Baptist Church in Ovens. Source: Clare Keogh/PA Images

Former Celtic teammates Shaun Maloney and Aiden McGeady were in attendance along, of course, with scores of Miller’s friends and family.

The midfielder came to prominence under Martin O’Neill at Celtic, before joining Manchester United as a 24-year-old in 2004.

He played 22 times for United during two seasons at Old Trafford before going onto play for Leeds, Sunderland, QPR and Hibernian. Miller moved to Australia in 2011 where he had spells with Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City.

Before moving to North America, Miller joined Cork City for one season in 2015.

On Saturday, Celtic players wore black armbands in honour of Miller during their William Hill Scottish Cup match.

Manchester United posted a tribute to Miller online: “Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our former midfielder Liam Miller. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

Following the funeral mass, Miller will be buried in the church’s adjoining cemetery.

Flowers left by mourners at the church. Source: Clare Keogh/PA Images