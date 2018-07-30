This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tickets for Liam Miller tribute match available on 13 August

After a week of wrangling, the GAA and organisers of the match announced that it will be played at Corkâ€™s PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh.

By Adam Daly Monday 30 Jul 2018, 6:03 PM
1 hour ago 5,273 Views 4 Comments
Liam Miller in action for the Republic of Ireland
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Liam Miller in action for the Republic of Ireland
Liam Miller in action for the Republic of Ireland
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

TICKETS FOR THE Liam Miller tribute match will go on sale at 10am on Monday 13 August, organisers have announced today after holding a meeting with the Cork County Board.

The County Board has also confirmed there will be no rental cost involved with using the stadium.

The match which will take placeÂ at Pairc UÃ­ Chaoimh on 25 September was the subject of ongoing controversy afterÂ the GAA refused to let the new 45,000-seater stadium be used for the match because of theÂ GAAâ€™s rule 5.1, prohibiting the use of its grounds for other association sports.

The game is being held to raise funds for charity and the family of former Republic of Ireland international Miller, who passed away earlier this year aged just 36 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tickets

In a statement today organisers announced that there will be a number of ticket options available.

Tickets â€“ available on tickets.ieÂ - will range from a â‚¬10 terrace concession to a â‚¬90Â  premium level ticket.

The match was originally planned for Turnerâ€™s Cross but with a capacity of just 7,000, thousands of people were left disappointed when tickets sold out within minutes of going on sale.

Those who have already purchased tickets for the event will be issued with a replacement ticket.

Organisers have said that instructions will be issued directly by Ticketmaster.ie to customers on how to swap these tickets.

Miller, who represented Ireland from U-15 to senior level, left behind his wife, Clare, and three young children.

The match, a glamour friendly between a Celtic/Ireland legends XI and a Manchester United legends XI, will raise funds for his family and Marymount Hospice, where he passed away.

In todayâ€™s statement, organisers expressed their thanks for the support they received during the negotiations with the county board.

The Organising Committee, and the Miller family would like to thank the GAA for and to acknowledge the overwhelming support of so many people for the game over the last few weeks which will help to make this a wonderful and unique sporting celebration for all.

Cork County GAA board and match organisers also agreed that the most suitable way to celebrate and recognise Millerâ€™s involvement in GAA sport at a juvenile level is to have juvenile exhibition games, in both football and hurling, at half time involving young boys and girls from Millerâ€™s club, Ã‰ire Ã“g.

Adam Daly
