Pressure mounts on GAA after Liam Miller tribute match sells out within minutes

PRESSURE IS MOUNTING on the GAA to host a tribute match for the late soccer player Liam Miller at Páirc Uí Chaoimh after tickets for the game were snapped up within minutes.

Thousands of fans were left disappointed after organisers confirmed that the match, due to be played at the 7,000-capacity Turner’s Cross on September 25, has sold out.

The match has been organised to raise funds for Miller, a former Republic of Ireland international who passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 36 earlier this year.

Controversy arose yesterday when it emerged that Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which has a capacity of 45,000, could not be used to host the game as it breached the GAA’s ban on foreign sports being played at Gaelic grounds.

A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork County councillor Bernard Moynihan told TheJournal.ie that he will bring a motion before the local authority calling for support for the bigger stadium to be used.

He said: “On Monday morning I’m going to be calling for the suspension of standing orders.

“I’ll be contacting our county mayor, Patrick Gerard Murphy over the weekend because I want the county council to get involved.”

The Government is also expected to seek an explanation from the Cork County Board over the inability of Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host the match.

The Irish Examiner reports that the move may fall foul of a July 2016 ruling by the European Commission.

The ruling was issued following a complaint from an EU citizen that the Government’s provision of the €30m redevelopment grant gave undue advantage to the GAA and would distort competition in the local sports market.

The Commission cleared the Government of providing illegal State aid, but attached a number of conditions to the use of the stadium, including a direction that it should be used to host other sports.

It also directed the Government to monitor the stadium’s use for 15 years, and said community groups should be given access to its facilities for free.

It said: “These include, for instance, local resident or voluntary associations (for organising various meetings or activities in the interest to the community.)”

A spokesman for the Department of Transport, Tourism, and Sport told TheJournal.ie that it was set to contact the Cork County Board over the terms of the grant.

In a statement, the spokesman said: “The Department was not contacted by the event organisers.

“The redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh received an allocation of €30 million. In accordance with the conditions of the grant, the Department is monitoring the use of the facility and is liaising with Cork County Board on this issue.”