There's Liam getting his award from Michael D today.

ACTOR LIAM NEESON is going to have a busy day. He’s being given a presidential award by Michael D Higgins and appearing on the Late Late Show later.

But is there one among us who hasn’t repeated his catchphrase from Taken? Or rooted for him and his slightly dodgy romance advice in Love Actually?

Which of the following is your favourite Liam Neeson character?