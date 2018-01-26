Lidl gets the green light to open in Castleknock

GERMAN SUPERMARKET CHAIN Lidl will open a new store in Castleknock, west Dublin after a High Court ruling in its favour.

The €15 million plan was referred to the High Court in August after a challenge was brought by Donal Daly, with an address at Egerton Gardens, London, England, who owns a property known as Glenmalure, Castleknock, which adjoins the site Lidl wants to develop.

Lidl today said that the court’s decision would allow the development, and the 60 jobs that come with it, to proceed.

Alan Barry, Director of Property at Lidl Ireland said:

“We are pleased with today’s High Court ruling which dismissed a judicial review on all grounds taken against a mixed use development in Castleknock anchored by a Lidl supermarket. We look forward to commencing construction of the development by April of this year.”

How the plan is envisaged to look. Source: Lidl

The development in the centre of Castleknock was granted by Fingal County Council in September 2016 and since then has been the subject of an appeal to An Bord Pleanála and most recently a judicial review in the High Court.

The plan will include a medical centre, cafe, retail units and eight residential apartments.

The development will create 60 new jobs, 30 permanent positions in the Lidl store with the medical centre and retail units expected to employ a further 30. In excess of 100 construction jobs will be created during the building phase.

Local objections have been raised to the plan, with local councillor Ted Leddy previously telling TheJournal.ie that it would cause congestion in the already busy village.

“There are seven schools in the immediate vicinity of the proposed development which means traffic chaos is not just confined to morning and evening rush hour.”