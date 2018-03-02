  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
'It's absolutely disgusting': Locals express anger and sadness over supermarket looting

The Lidl store in Citywest, Dublin was looted by dozens of people tonight.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 2 Mar 2018, 11:05 PM
9 hours ago 72,667 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3883146
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News

MEMBERS OF THE local community are “absolutely furious” after a supermarket in the Citywest area of Dublin was looted tonight.

Gardaí have arrested nine people after serious incidents, including looting, at a Lidl supermarket and Centra store in the area.

A digger was purposefully used to gain access to the Lidl premises by ripping into the roof and side wall.

Dublin Fire Brigade and a large team of gardaí have been attending the scene.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Sinn Féin South Dublin County Council Cathal King said that “the whole community is absolutely furious over this”.

“Everyone has been in great spirits and everyone has been out with their kids, there has been great banter. There’s a tiny few that absolutely drag us down for this sickening behaviour. It’s absolutely disgusting behaviour,” King said.

Echoing the words of King, local Fianna Fail councillor Charlie O’Connor said that he is in deep shock over tonight’s events.

“This is not what Tallaght is about and it isn’t what it should be about,” O’Connor told TheJournal.ie. 

“Of course, I’m deeply shocked. Lidl was providing a great local service and this is just unbelievable,” he said.

O’Connor said that he has been receiving phone calls from people who live in the close vicinity of the Lidl store this evening “who are as deeply shocked as I am”.

A video taken by a passerby shows people walking through the carpark of the store carrying boxes of goods.

In a statement this evening, gardaí said substantial damaged was caused during the incidents.

Paul Gogarty, mayor of South Dublin County Council expressed his sadness over the looting.

“What is infuriating is that there are so many [people] who see this as an opportunity,” Gogarty said.

It’s shocking, it’s not reflective of the people in our area.

South Dublin County Councillor Martina Genockey, who represents Tallaght, tweeted that she is “disgusted” over the incidents.

“Getting multiple messages and calls from Jobstown and other local people very upset about what is happening in Centra and Lidl. This is not representative of our community. Disgusted,” she said.

Fine Gael Dublin South-West TD Colm Brophy has condemned the “blatant criminality” that has taken place in Citywest tonight.

“The type of outrageous behaviour we witnessed tonight has no place in our community. It detracts from the excellent work being done by local community groups and by South Dublin County Council during the current weather crisis,” Brophy said.

“The people who committed these contemptible acts do not represent the community of law abiding people, who I’m sure are as outraged as I am.”

There were also reports from locals that the digger was being used in attempts to break open a safe taken from the store.

A statement from Lidl said: “We are aware of the very serious incident at our Fortunestown Lane store this evening.

“As our store on Fortunestown Lane was closed when the incident occurred this evening, we can confirm no member has been injured.

“Given that the incident is now the subject of a criminal investigation we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

A statement from Centra said: “We are aware of an incident at one of our stores. As this is now the subject of an investigation by Gardaí, we cannot provide further comment at this time.”

All those arrested are currently being detained at Dublin garda stations.

An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

