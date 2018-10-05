Limerick garda station searched as part of 'very sensitive' investigation

A GARDA STATION in Co Limerick has been searched by gardaí as part of an “ongoing investigation”.

According to reliable sources, specially-trained officers from Dublin conducted a planned search at the station yesterday.

The search operation has now moved from the garda station to other properties today, sources said.

It’s understood the operation involves detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

The officers have searched the garda station in relation to a suspected criminal offence having taken place.

A reliable source described the investigation as “very sensitive”.

Meanwhile, a garda spokeswoman said: “This is an ongoing investigation.”

The spokeswoman did not comment in relation to any specific details of the investigation.

It is understood that up to 30 officers are taking part in the planned raids.

No arrests have being made.

An official statement on the investigation is expected to be released later this evening.