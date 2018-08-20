Gaelic Grounds to host homecoming for All-Ireland hurling champions in Limerick today

Supporters celebrate Limerick's win at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

LIMERICK WILL HOST a homecoming celebration at the Gaelic Grounds today to welcome home the county’s All-Ireland hurling champions, who overcame Galway in a nail-biting clash at Croke Park yesterday.

John Kiely’s side ended a 45 year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup with a dramatic 3-16 to 2-18 victory – recording the county’s eighth All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship and a first since 1973.

Thousands of supporters watched on from the Gaelic Grounds as Declan Hannon lifted the famous trophy, and the venue will play host to a homecoming party that will feature musical acts Beoga – fronted by Limerick woman Niamh Dunne – as well as The Blizzards and DJ Mark McCabe.

A massive party is planned at the home of Limerick GAA as supporters will get a chance to welcome home their heroes – the first Limerick team to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup to the Treaty County in 45 years,” said a press release yesterday.

“Limerick City and County Council in association with Limerick GAA are inviting supporters to come and join the free family-friendly party at the homecoming in an expected capacity crowd in the Gaelic Grounds.

“The homecoming is a ticket-only event with free tickets available from Eventbrite.ie.”

The Liam MacCarthy Cup will arrive at 7pm, with gates opening at 4.30pm.

The statement added: “In the interests of health and safety the last admittance to the Gaelic Grounds for supporters will be 6.30pm.

“Liam McCarthy is due to make his first appearance in the Gaelic Grounds around 7pm as the victorious team is welcomed onto the stage to have a chat with RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey.”

Tickets can be downloaded for free here.

