The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE

Lisa Niland died suddenly in January 2017 after taking ill while eating at a Sligo restaurant.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 6:10 AM
THE PARENTS OF a Sligo student who died suddenly in 2017 are suing the HSE.

19-year-old Lisa Niland, a native of Curry in the western county and a student at the University of Limerick, took ill while eating in a fast food restaurant in Carraroe in January 2017.

Itâ€™s understood that she first attended Sligo University Hospital for a number of days before transferring to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin by air ambulance, where she passed away on 20 January.

The cause of her death has not been made public.

Last week her parents, Angela and Gerry Niland, launched separate High Court proceedings against the HSE, as opposed to an individual hospital.

The nature of the lawsuits are as yet unclear.

Damien Tansey Solicitors of Sligo, who describe themselves as specialists in medical negligence and personal injury claims, are representing the Nilands.

The firm declined to comment on the case as it stands.

A HSE spokesperson said that the executive does not comment on ongoing legal matters.

Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

