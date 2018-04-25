Two men arrested after Irish Liverpool fan seriously assaulted before Champions League game

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after a man was left in critical condition after he was attacked near Anfield football ground before Liverpool’s Champions League match against Roma last night.

The 53-year-old was assaulted during an altercation between fans of the two teams, Merseyside Police said.

Police confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the man is Irish, and that he remains critical this morning.

The two men – aged 25 and 26 from Rome – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Irishman, understood to be a Liverpool supporter, is currently being treated for his injuries at Walton Neurological Centre.

Chief Superintendent Dave Charnock said: “The vast majority of the 52,500 fans attending the game were well-behaved and went to watch a good game of football.

However, a minority of fans from both Liverpool and Roma were involved in isolated pockets of disorder in the city centre and near the ground.

In all, nine men aged between 20 and 43 were arrested for various offences including the attempted murder, affray, assault, possession of offensive weapons, possession of a controlled drug, criminal drug and being drunk and disorderly before and after the game, which Liverpool won 5-2.

Charnock said that police were also looking into the use of flares outside Anfield on Arkles Lane prior to the game.

Supporters welcome the team bus. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

He said: “A number of those in the crowd that had gathered to greet the Liverpool team coach were in possession of flares and work is ongoing to identify those responsible and to establish if offences have been committed.”

In a statement, Liverpool Football Club said that it is “shocked and appalled” by the attack that left the Irishman in a critical condition.

“Our thoughts, in the first instance, are with the victim and his family at this very traumatic time,” Liverpool said. “We will be offering them our full support.”