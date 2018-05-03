  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 3 May, 2018
Liverpool celebrate Champions League semi-final win with flag paying tribute to injured Irish fan

“It’s 100% a final for Sean Cox,” said Jurgen Klopp.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 3 May 2018, 7:51 AM
1 hour ago 8,608 Views No Comments
AS Roma v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Stadio Olimpico Source: Steven Paston

LIVERPOOL PLAYERS LAST night celebrated their qualification for the Champions League final with a flag paying tribute to injured Irish fan Sean Cox.

53-year-old Irish Liverpool supporter Seán Cox, who planned to attend the first leg on last Tuesday, remains in a critical condition after he was attacked outside the Anfield football ground. He is currently in an induced coma.

Two Italian men have been charged in relation to the incident.

The club has been supportive of Cox, hanging his local Dunboyne GAA jersey in its dressing room and captain Jordan Henderson sending a moving letter to the club.

Following last night’s 4-2 loss to Roma, which sent the Reds through to the final with a 7-6 aggregate win, Henderson retrieved the flag from the crowd.

It bore the name Sean Cox, with the club’s motto You’ll Never Walk Alone in Irish, English and Latin.

After the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated the win to Cox, saying:

“It’s 100% a final for Sean Cox.

“We said before the game we thought about it, now we’re here, all our prayers and wishes are with him.”

Liverpool will meet Real Madrid in the final in Kiev on 26 May.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

