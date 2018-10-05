This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
London man convicted for fooling men into having sex with him by making them think he was female

Duarte Xavier posed as a woman named Ana on dating websites.

By Sean Murray Friday 5 Oct 2018, 9:32 PM
32 minutes ago
http://jrnl.ie/4271545

Duarte XAVIER Duarte Xavier has been jailed Source: Metropolitan Police

A MAN HAS been convicted today of tricking four men into having sex with him by making them believe he was a woman.

Duarte Xavier, a resident of Wandsworth in London, was convicted at Kingston Crown Court today of six counts of causing a male aged 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

The court heard he was a “liar” and a “fantasist” who carried out his crimes over several years.

He used online dating websites, and pretended he was a woman named Ana. He would enter into conversations and send provocative photos to heterosexual men, who he then fooled into meeting for sex.

When they agreed to meet Ana, Xavier would set a series of conditions. This included that the victim must wear a blindfold for the duration of the encounter and were not allowed to touch in return.

In the first reported incident, a 45-year-old victim said he had been conversing with Ana on a dating app, and had arranged to meet at her flat.

Upon arrival, he followed instructions and went into a bedroom where he put the blindfold on. 

The pair began having sex before the victim realised something was wrong and removed the blindfold, and saw Xavier. 

He was enraged and immediately left the address. Xavier then sent him a message saying “I got a mental health problem sorry”.

After a second incident, a complaint was made to police and Xavier was arrested but released under investigation. 

Another man was said to have been fooled by Xavier following his arrest.

After the review of phone records, the Met Police found another victim dating back to 2016 who’d been “too embarrassed and ashamed to tell anyone”. 

The age of victims ranged from 26 to 45.

Detective Constable Lucy Marsh said: “The crimes Xavier committed are unique in their depravity; all of the victims had no reason to believe that they were not engaging with a woman and all have stated unequivocally that they would never have given their consent to sexual relations with another man.

He is a sexual predator and I hope the victims, all of whom were traumatised by their experiences, will now feel that they have achieved some justice… We are also entirely aware that there may be other potential victims of Xavier who, so far, have also felt too ashamed to speak to police.

Xavier will be sentenced in November.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

