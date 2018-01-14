Here's what London's skyline will look like in 2026

THIRTEEN SKYSCRAPERS WILL transform London’s skyline within the next decade, with one reaching 290 metres high.

The City of London has commissioned renderings showing how the eastern cluster of high-rise buildings will change the English capital.

The skyscrapers will be built around the City of London, and incorporates already iconic buildings, known locally as “The Walkie Talkie” (20 Fenchurch St), “The Gherkin” (30 St Mary Axe) and “The Cheese Grater” (122 Leadenhall St).

This new building will account for 60% of the city’s growth. As of September, there was 1.37 million square metres of office under construction – enough to house 85,000 workers.

Six of the 13 upcoming developments will have free public viewing galleries. These include the 1 Undershaft building which will also host a dedicated Museum of London gallery at the top of the building, alongside interactive learning spaces and London’s highest restaurant.

2026 View from Waterloo Bridge.

The City Corporation granted planning permission to 22 Bishopsgate (TwentyTwo) last year on the condition that its deliveries are sent to an offsite consolidation centre. This is the first time an office tower has been subject to such a planning requirement. The centre means that deliveries are all taken to an off-site centre to cut down on traffic.

Chris Hayward, Planning Committee Chairman at the City of London Corporation said:

“It is unprecedented to see such a scale of development taking place at one time in the Square Mile. There are now more cranes in the City sky than in recent decades.

“The City’s occupier base is becoming more dynamic, with SMEs and media companies choosing the Square Mile as their home. I am particularly proud that we are able to make available economically inclusive spaces with free public viewing galleries in City skyscrapers.”

2026 Aerial View from east. Source: GMJ and City of London Corporation

Three tall buildings completed construction in 2016/17 including 1 Creechurch Place in the eastern cluster. Four more are approaching completion; 120 Fenchurch Street, The Scalpel, 22 Bishopsgate, 100 Bishopsgate and 70 St Mary Axe.