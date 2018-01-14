  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's what London's skyline will look like in 2026

Six of the 13 upcoming developments will have free public viewing galleries.

By Paul Hosford Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,003 Views 16 Comments
Image: GMJ and City of London Corporation
Image: GMJ and City of London Corporation

THIRTEEN SKYSCRAPERS WILL transform London’s skyline within the next decade, with one reaching 290 metres high.

The City of London has commissioned renderings showing how the eastern cluster of high-rise buildings will change the English capital.

The skyscrapers will be built around the City of London, and incorporates already iconic buildings, known locally as “The Walkie Talkie” (20 Fenchurch St), “The Gherkin” (30 St Mary Axe) and “The Cheese Grater” (122 Leadenhall St).

This new building will account for 60% of the city’s growth. As of September, there was 1.37 million square metres of office under construction – enough to house 85,000 workers.

Six of the 13 upcoming developments will have free public viewing galleries. These include the 1 Undershaft building which will also host a dedicated Museum of London gallery at the top of the building, alongside interactive learning spaces and London’s highest restaurant.

PastedImage-48608 2026 View from Waterloo Bridge.

The City Corporation granted planning permission to 22 Bishopsgate (TwentyTwo) last year on the condition that its deliveries are sent to an offsite consolidation centre. This is the first time an office tower has been subject to such a planning requirement. The centre means that deliveries are all taken to an off-site centre to cut down on traffic.

Chris Hayward, Planning Committee Chairman at the City of London Corporation said:

“It is unprecedented to see such a scale of development taking place at one time in the Square Mile. There are now more cranes in the City sky than in recent decades.

“The City’s occupier base is becoming more dynamic, with SMEs and media companies choosing the Square Mile as their home. I am particularly proud that we are able to make available economically inclusive spaces with free public viewing galleries in City skyscrapers.”

PastedImage-79785 2026 Aerial View from east. Source: GMJ and City of London Corporation

Three tall buildings completed construction in 2016/17 including 1 Creechurch Place in the eastern cluster. Four more are approaching completion; 120 Fenchurch Street, The Scalpel, 22 Bishopsgate, 100 Bishopsgate and 70 St Mary Axe.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Man in his 80s 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ investigate after woman dies in Dublin bar
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
CORK
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
Cork teenager wins BT Young Scientist after discovering blackberry antibiotic in his back garden
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think charges on unused gift cards are fair?
Poll: Should bibles be present in Irish polling stations?
Poll: Should referenda only be held at non-religious venues?

