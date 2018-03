THERE WAS ONE winner of last night’s €5.6 million Lotto jackpot.

The main prize hasn’t been won since 21 February, meaning the amount on offer has increased in recent weeks.

According to the National Lottery, the lucky ticket was sold in the south of the country.

No further details are being made available this morning.

The winning numbers are:

2, 17, 24, 25, 35 and 40.

The bonus number is 36.

Source: National Lottery