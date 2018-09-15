Driver at scene of M50 collision had fake driving licence and tested positive for drugs

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man on the M50 after he produced a fake driving licence following a collision.

Officers from the Dublin Metropolitan Region roads policing unit attended the scene where they discovered the driver with the fake licence.

He was subsequently detained for driving under the influence of drugs, and had his car impounded by the gardaí.

Court proceedings are set to follow, gardaí added.

Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Gardaí have provided a number of updates on Twitter today of offences it has detected on Irish roads, including this one in Letterkenny where it stopped two vehicles travelling at 134 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone.

One was tailgating the other. Fixed charge notices were issued to both.

In another incident in Cork, officers attended a collision where the a driver subsequently failed a roadside breath test. He’d been drinking the night before, gardaí said.

“Please slow down and stay safe this weekend,” they urged.